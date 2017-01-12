2016 Fatalities On MB Roads Almost Double 2015

Fatal road collisions in Manitoba last year were significantly higher in number than the previous year. MPI manager of external communications Matt Schaubroeck shares the figures.

"I think tragic would be a more compelling word there," he remarks. "For 2016 to have 112 people lose their lives on our roadways is such a staggering number. And of course, we don't ever want to see that number repeated. We want to see that number continue to go down ideally to zero. So, Manitoba Public Insurance is working with Manitobans to reduce that risk."

He says drivers simply need to abide by some simple and small guidelines including buckling up, storing your phone, refusing to drink and drive, and not driving while you're distracted or refraining from distracting the driver. Schaubroeck says simple steps like these can save your life.

Manitoba Public Insurance reports another 19 Manitobans lost their lives in snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle collisions last year.