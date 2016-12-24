25 Years Of Shared Christmas Meals In Altona

The Altona Community Christmas Day Dinner will celebrate 25 years of amazing food at W.C Miller Collegiate this Sunday.

The community meal was originally started in 1991 by Oliver and Sharon Nelson of The Four Winds Restaurant and was later taken on by Altona United Church.

When it was realized that the United church needed assistance all the other churches in the area decided to get involved. The meal has been held annually now for the past ten years in the cafeteria at W.C Miller with countless volunteers and roughly 240+ people showing up Christmas day in the past to share the meal.

"We will have our Christmas meal once more at W.C Miller this year, but for 2017 we will be looking into a new venue," mentioned volunteer heading up the event Angelika Stoesz.

Stoesz noted that the Town of Altona has graciously offered to allow the meal to take place at the Pioneer Centre in 2017 providing easier access for those with mobility challenges and a larger space for all to enjoy.

Stoesz is also celebrating her twentieth year as a volunteer for the Altona Community Christmas Day Dinner and has decided in 2017 that she will hand over the reins to someone new.

"Yes I decided after twenty years it was just time to step back and stay home Christmas morning, put my feet up and have a coffee it's been a long time, I hope someone will be interested in taking over," said Stoesz.

A Christmas dinner meeting will be held after the Christmas season where Stoesz will be looking for someone to take over, and invites all interested individuals to come share some ideas.

For 2016 the meal will take place at the Collegiate starting at 11 o'clock. If you are in need of a ride to and from the meal please contact George at 324-7103.