$300,000 Donation For Miami Community Foundation

A former Miami resident has donated more than a quarter-million dollars to the Miami and Area Community Foundation.

Blair Sharpe presented the $300,000 cheque in person to the board of the foundation in late December stipulating the money was only to be used only for large-scale community projects.

"It's going to be huge for the community because whatever is chosen to be built it's going to be useful and benefit generation down the road," said Huntley Knox, chairman of the foundation's board.

"You just don't expect that kind of thing, you know."

Sharpe grew up in Miami but moved to Saskatchewan later on. He's donated smaller sums over the years for other community improvement initiatives, usually around $10,000.

"I've known Blair since school days," shared Knox. "He's a special guy to think enough of a little community like Miami."

So far, Knox didn't know where the large donation would be used, but knows the projects it funds will be important to the small town.