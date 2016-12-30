Accident At Junction Of Hwy 14 And PTH 32

Morris Mayor Looks Back On 2016 The mayor of Morris likes some of the positive developments happening in his town.In a year-end interview, Gavin Van Der Linde cited the reorganization of the Riverview Golf and Country Club as one…

Year Of Change For Southern Health-Santé Sud Southern Health-Santé Sud is taking on a new look. Board Chair Abe Bergen says 2016 will be remembered for Chief Executive Officer Kathy McPhail announcing her retirement, but also for what happened…

Long-Awaited Road Repairs Included In Morden's 2017 Budget Major repairs for 1st St. in Morden will begin in 2017 and may not finish until 2019. The section planned to receive the upgrade is north of Wardrop St., but there are complications that force the…

RM Of Stanley Reeve Pleased With 2016 2016 was a busy year for the RM of Stanley as they continued to work toward maintaining and improving the quality of life within the municipality. "Overall I think the RM has weathered the year…

2016 Sees Culmination Of Visionary Projects In Winkler This past year in Winkler was the culmination of a number of visionary projects, many years in the making. After eight years in the works 2016 saw the opening of the long awaited Buhler Active Living…

Morris Chamber Recognizes Community Support The Morris and District Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual awards this week for Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Community Contribution. It was announced that the Morris Tim…

Riverside Bridge Gets Provincial Nod Some good news regarding the Riverside bridge project in the R.M. of Morris. Reeve Ralph Groening says the project has been granted funding under the Municipal Road and Bridge Program. "We made an…

BLSD Career Internship Program A Continued Success Borderland School Division high school students are eligible to earn credit equivalent to in-class study through the division-wide Career Internship program. A student that interns at a local…

Recreation Districts Re-Organized In Montcalm In 2016 In 2015 Reeve of Montcalm Derek Sabourin said the re-organization of some recreation districts would be a top priority in 2016. Sabourin held to his word, with re-organization of all three rec…

More Information On Tuesday Morning Accident Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident east of Winkler on Highway 14 near the Village of Reinfeld Tuesday morning. RCMP say the lone vehicle clipped a bridge rail, and noted the road…

Morden Mayor Names 2016 A Success Overall Mayor of Morden, Ken Wiebe, said that 2016 was a successful year for the City of Morden. The city completed all of the capital projects it planned and made head-way toward recording each and every…

Blue Sky Opportunities Busy Over the Holidays The holiday season means Blue Sky Opportunities in Altona experiences a higher work load. Service Manager Rick Friesen says that in recent years, Blue Sky has seen an increase in recycling volume,…

So Just How Much Snow Did We Get? Clean up in the aftermath of what will surely prove to be a memorable Christmas Day and Boxing Day snowstorm has begun in communities throughout Southern Manitoba. One question certainly being asked…

R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016 The Reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin says 2016 was a successful one for the area. "During that rain in May or June...it was a bit challenging to keep the roads in the condition we would like to see…