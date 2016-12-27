Accident Near Reinfeld Tuesday Morning

R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016 The Reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin says 2016 was a successful one for the area. "During that rain in May or June...it was a bit challenging to keep the roads in the condition we would like to see…

Manitoban's Waiting Months To Access Drug Treatment In The Province People in Manitoba suffering from addiction are waiting months to acccess treatment programs accross the Province. Despite warnings of the opioid crisis from area police and RCMP the province has not…

Good Samaritan With 4x4 And Tow Rope Keeps Busy During Blizzard Blizzard conditions often leave many stuck or stranded, but not always for long in the Pembina Valley. It's a common sight to see neighbours and strangers alike stop to push or tow a vehicle out of…

25 Years Of Shared Christmas Meals In Altona The Altona Community Christmas Day Dinner will celebrate 25 years of amazing food at W.C Miller Collegiate this Sunday. The community meal was originally started in 1991 by Oliver and Sharon Nelson…

Southern Health Santé Sud Wants No One to be Alone During Holidays The Holidays are a time of socializing with family and friends for many, but can be lonely for some. Southern Health Santé Sud is trying to make sure those who might live alone — or just feel lonely…

Food Prep Precautions For Holiday Cooking With stoves and ovens firing up in preparation for Christmas dinner, the Southern Health-Sante Sud reminds you of safety precautions, to avoid food-borne illnesses. Family dinners and gatherings are…

Community Continues To Bring GVC Alumni Back Home This past week Garden Valley Collegiate (GVC) in Winkler celebrated its fiftieth anniversary, and part of the celebration was the schools annual alumni basketball tournament. Jon Gossen, who was part…

Portage-Lisgar MP Believes Conservatives Did Their Job This Year 2016's winding down, and like most of us, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's reflecting on the last twelve months. She feels it was a positive year for the Conservative party, in their first year in…

Third Annual Mini-Stick Tournament (Gallery) The third annual Holiday Mini Stick Tournament took place this afternoon with roughly 30 kids coming out to hoist the Teemu Selanne Trophy. "We just make sure the kids are having fun and no one is…

Cameron Friesen Speaks On Federal Health Funding Disagreements Manitoba finance minister Cameron Friesen says there's still some time for a health care funding agreement to be hammered out between the federal government and the provinces. Provincial health and…

Seventeen Years Of Community Christmas In Morris For those that want some company Christmas Day, or maybe cannot afford a Christmas Meal, the town of Morris may have something for you. For the seventeenth year in a row, Morris resident Pat Rempel…

GVC Tec Receives New Resources To Teach Hands-On Mechanics A donation of 15 teaching resources for the mechanics program at Garden Valley Collegiate Technical Education Campus (GVC TEC) in Winkler was delivered Thursday morning. Large crates filled with…

Snowmobile Trail Grooming To Start Next Week Southeast Sno-Riders hopes to begin grooming trails next week. Spokesperson Dave Boutang says there is no shortage of snow but adds there is absolutely no frost in the bogs. He adds rivers and…

Altona Police Encouraging A Safe Christmas Altona's Chief of Police has some advice on how to protect your home following Christmas celebrations. "There's nothing quite that says 'I've got a brand new TV for Christmas' like an empty cardboard…