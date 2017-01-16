Three Vehicle Accident On PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

Winkler Police and Ambulance personel were on the scene of an accident this morning at the corner of PTH 32 and Pembina Ave.

Police report an Eastbound vehicle on Pembina Ave attempted to cross PTH 32 when they were struck by a Southbound truck on PTH 32. The truck ran the red light before hitting the Easbound vehicle.

As a result, a third vehicle, Northbound in the lefthand turning lane on PTH 32 was struck by the aftermath of the careening vehicles.

The driver of the Eastbound vehicle, a male, was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The occupant of the truck has been charged for preceding through a red light.