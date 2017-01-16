Three Vehicle Accident On PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

×

RFP Now Open: Parks & Boulevard Mowing 2017

Submit a proposal for City of Morden’s mowing contract

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Winkler Police and Ambulance personel were on the scene of an accident this morning at the corner of PTH 32 and Pembina Ave.

Police report an Eastbound vehicle on Pembina Ave attempted to cross PTH 32 when they were struck by a Southbound truck on PTH 32. The truck ran the red light before hitting the Easbound vehicle.

As a result, a third vehicle, Northbound in the lefthand turning lane on PTH 32 was struck by the aftermath of the careening vehicles.

The driver of the Eastbound vehicle, a male, was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The occupant of the truck has been charged for preceding through a red light.

×

RFP Now Open: Parks & Boulevard Mowing 2017

Submit a proposal for City of Morden’s mowing contract

More Local News

Morden Student Among Finalists For Prestigious National Scholarship

Morden's Finley Wheeler is down to the final eighty-four applicants vying for one of thirty-two Loran Scholarships. "It's a big scholarship valued at about $100,000. It's pretty big and there's lots…

Province Approves Initial Highway 13 Design

There's been a breakthrough on the Highway 13 project in Carman. After years of delays, Mayor Bob Mitchell says it seems that the province has finally decided on a plan for the crumbling road through…

Municipalities Doing Their Best To Keep Roads Open

This year's snowfall events have put a fair amount of pressure on municipal personnel and equipment as they work to keep our local roads and streets open. Altona CAO Dan Gagne says the heavy snowfall…

Winkler Prepares For 2018 Four-Lane Highway

After the completion of a new controlled intersection last year, the City of Winkler is forging ahead on $1.25 million design work to fully four-lane PTH 32. Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says this…

WSD Welding Students Commissioned To Create Equipment For Clinic

It's a win-win for the Agassiz Medical Centre and students in Western School Division's Welding Program. The bike stand built by the welding class (submitted photo)Dave Guenther, Systems…

Pembina Valley Enjoying Above Normal Temps

Southern Manitoba is in for a mild week with daytime highs well above normal. Daytime highs could reach plus 5 and lows could get as high as -4 this week. “We have a complete turn around compared to…

Is The Ice Thick Enough To Venture Onto?

Walking, driving, or snowmobiling onto the lake this winter? There are a few tips to keep in mind to make sure you stay safe. Kevin Tordisse is the operations manager with the Lifesaving Society of…

Winkler's New Exhibition Centre Could See Sod Turning In 2017

Work could begin on Winkler's new Meridian Exhibition Centre as early as this year. However, a few hurdles remain. Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says negotiations to acquiring the necessary land to…

Three Vehicle Accident On PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

Winkler Police and Ambulance personel were on the scene of an accident this morning at the corner of PTH 32 and Pembina Ave. Police report an Eastbound vehicle on Pembina Ave attempted to cross PTH…

Naloxone Rescue Kits Not Just For Drug Abusers

The opioid crisis, fuelled by drugs like fentanyl, has resulted in a rise in overdose deaths across Canada. Naloxone is a life-saving drug that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid…

Quiet RCMP Checkstop Season For Red River Valley

The 2016-17 RCMP Checkstop Program ended earlier this month. The program conducted in the Red River Valley from Emerson to Morris and Morris to Vita was said to be pretty quiet this year with only…

Falk Not Surprised By Cabinet Shuffle

The Member of Parliament for Provencher says he is disappointed in last week's cabinet shuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But Ted Falk says he is not surprised, noting he feels the Prime…

Carman Renews Dutch Elm Agreement with Province

The Town of Carman has renewed a Dutch Elm removal agreement with the province. Mayor Bob Mitchell explains the program sees provincial inspectors mark the trees to be destroyed by local crews,…

Alzheimer's Disease Continues To Rise Across The Pembina Valley

Due to the growth in our ageing population in the Pembina Valley, Alzheimer's Disease is on the rise in the region affecting hundreds of new individuals and their families every year. January is…

Carman And Dufferin Expand Safe Communities Coordinator Role

The role of Carman-Dufferin's Safe Communities Coordinator has been expanded. In addition to advocating safety in the area and running the public education program out of the Carman-Dufferin Fire…

Sun Valley Coop Communities In Full Color A Huge Success In 2016

Altona's Sun Valley Coop was able to help beautify the community in 2016 through the Federated Coop Communities in Full Color Program. The program is designed to provide local community organizations…

Ski Trails Open In Morden For Another Year

For the second winter the City of Morden has made its ski trails open in the Minnewasta Golf and Country Club. "The trail runs from just below the clubhouse and its about a two kilometre loop with a…

Winter Months Prove Challenging for MB Blood Supply

The winter months can present some challenges for blood donations in Manitoba. Dr. Denis Fortier, Vice-President of Medical Services for Southern Health-Santé Sud, says fluctuations in blood supplies…

Elementary Students Featured In Month-Long Exhibit

Two elementary classes from Minnewasta school in Morden have their artwork displayed in a special exhibit at the Pembina Hills Art Gallery in downtown Morden called, "Exploring Community". Tina…

SCRL Adjusts Wages And Hours for 2017

Six months into her new job, Cathy Ching still feels she's at the start of the learning curve. Ching took over as Director of Library Services for South Central Regional Library and says because SCRL…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Gospel Echos Thrift Store Holds Grand Re-Opening

Warm Weather On the Way

Morden And Area United Way Doles Out Cash

Snow Storms Upend New Garbage/Recycling Program in Morris

Third Suspect In Machete Attack Arrested In Morden

Premier Calls Budget Planning Challenging

Morden Police Share Crime Numbers For 2016

Extreme Temperature Shift Coming Our Way

Heaviest Snowfalls In 20 Years Strain Snow Removal Budgets

Hydro Restored To Carman Customers

Schanzenfeld Family Recovering After Fire Destroys Home (VIDEO)

Heavy Snowfall Fuels Spring Flood Potential

2016 Fatalities On MB Roads Almost Double 2015

New Eden Support Group Targets Caregivers

Power Outages In Morden And Area

Keep Safe On Frozen Lakes This Winter

Portage-Lisgar MP Disappointed With Cabinet Shuffle

Mitchell Girl Missing

School Bus Hits The Ditch In Schanzenfeld (VIDEO)

Winter Cycling Workshop In Morden

Local News Archives

Community Events

17
Nov
2016
Parent & Youth Badminton Nights

17 November 2016 - 27 April 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Emerson School, Emerson





18
Jan
2017
Creative Play Date with Willi Richardson

18 January 2017 10:00 am

Morden Access Event Centre, Morden





18
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby Program - Altona

18 January 2017 10:00 am

Altona & Area Family Resource Center, Altona





18
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby Program- Winkler

18 January 2017 10:30 am

Central Station Community Center, Winkler





19
Jan
2017
Waffle Breakfast

19 January 2017 9:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





19
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby Morden

19 January 2017 10:30 am

Morden Alliance Church, Morden, MB, Morden





19
Jan
2017
Flute Alors!

19 January 2017 7:30 pm

Carman Collegiate Community Theatre, Carman, MB, Minot





Login