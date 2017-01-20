Addresses To Be Removed From Vehicle Registration

Manitoba Public Insurance has announced it will soon delete the home address from our vehicle registration cards. Communications manager Matt Schaubroeck explains why.

"Currently, on the registration card that we're all required to have, whenever we're behind the wheel, it has your home address on it. Now this might raise concerns if, for example, someone manages to get into your car and, all of a sudden, they have access to your garage door opener or, if they have your key ring, they have access to your front door. Now (with the vehicle registration card), they know where you live and how to get in. This is a scenario we wouldn't want any Manitobans to experience."

Schaubroeck says police don't require the addresses anymore because they have online computer access to driver and vehicle licensing in their cruisers. He adds says the change will be phased in starting March 1st.

"Manitobans will start to see this when they go to renew or reassess their policy (at no charge). If they want it done sooner, they can go to any broker office or service centre in Manitoba. There is a $15 replacement fee but they can have that taken care of. Over the course of the next five years, all Manitobans will see the new address-free vehicle registration card."

Commercial vehicles registered under the International Registration Plan (IRP) will not be affected by this change because the addresses on commercial vehicle registrations are typically those of commercial transport businesses, so the same risk to personal privacy and security does not exist. In addition, because IRP-registered vehicles are primarily operated outside of Manitoba, the address on the registration card is required by law enforcement officers in other jurisdictions who do not have direct access to Manitoba vehicle registration records.