Ag Days A Crucial Field Trip For Students

A number of Morden students made the trek out to Brandon yesterday for Manitoba Ag Days.

A grade 7 student at Ecole Morden Middle School Grace Mei explains not having grown up on a farm meant she is unfamiliar with the field of agriculture.

"Now I know more than when I started," she says, after spending part of the day at the show, playing an education scavenger hunt with her class.

Teacher Eleanor Zacharias explains the show is a perfect opportunity to open students' eyes to the career possibilities in agriculture, "and how important agriculture is in our province."

She notes with more students growing up in an urban environment, the appreciation for agriculture's role in society had been diminished.

"And most everything they buy is somehow related to agriculture," she says.

Zacharias says the day was a great learning experience and hopes to bring a class again next year.

The largest indoor farm show in Canada, the event takes over 20,000 sq. ft. at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. The show runs Tuesday to Thursday and organizers expect to see up to 50,000 people in total attendance.