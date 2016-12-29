Alberta Clipper Expected To Hit Friday

Manitobans are bracing for more snow and strong winds.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire southern part of the province. A fast moving Alberta clipper is expected to bring snow and brisk winds.

"This will be a here today gone today kind of storm, that shouldn't pack as much punch as the Christmas and Boxing Day storm," CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner says. "But it will definitely impact travel."

“It looks like the heaviest band of snow, anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres, will fall be between Dauphin and Brandon and east towards Winnipeg and the southeast part of Manitoba” said Environment Canada's John Paul Cragg.

He added the southwest part of the province won't get as much snow but wind will be a problem for all regions.

“This type of system will have the snowfall and then the next three to six hours will be strong winds ranging from 30 to 60 kilometres per hour.”

The winds are expected to create reduced visibility in blowing snow.

The system is expected to arrive Friday morning in Western Manitoba and clear out in the southwest Friday evening.

“Following the storm system daytime highs will be -15 to -19 and the lows around -25.”