Altona's Mayor Reflects On An Eventful 2016

The town of Altona captured the attention of the nation this past year when it welcomed five Syrian refugee families into the community. Mayor Melvin Klassen referred to the arrival of these newcomers in a year-end interview as one of the highlights from 2016.

All five families, about 45 people in total, were able to settle into their new surroundings with the aid of local church groups and the local charity Build A Village, which spearheaded the project

"Our people are leaders in this and we've been getting some wonderful comments about the work that's being done in this regard," said mayor Melvin Klassen. "I have to give credit to the Build A Village group, the various volunteers and churches for adopting these families."

Another major project that stood out for the mayor and for most residents was the expansion and renovation of the MCC Thrift Store. The $1-million project added an extra several thousand square feet of shopping space for patrons in addition to some much needed storage space.

"This was an excellent addition which ties in well with what's happening on Main Street and I think we can pride ourselves on the fact that the thrift store concept was started right here in Altona."

In other highlights from the past year, after much negotiation and discussion, the town of Altona was finally able to hammer out an industrial service agreement with Bunge Canada. The deal outlines the responsibilities that both the town and Bunge will share in connection to the long term health of the local waste water lagoon system.

"For instance, if Bunge releases material into the waste water system that clogs up the lagoon, they would be in charge of clean-up. Personally, I feel very good about the agreement," said Klassen.

Meanwhile, the town made good headway on the expansion of its waste water system in 2016. The second phase of the multi-million dollar project was completed in fall which involved the installation of a new aeration system. Work on the final phase is scheduled for 2017.

"Phase 3 will involve the removal of phosphorus from the waste stream. It's projected to cost $5.8 million, of which $3.3 million is covered through grants that have been approved by the Building Canada program."

Klassen adds, once completed, the waste water system will be able to service the community for the next 25 to 30 years.

Altona residents extending a warm greeting to Syrian newcomers