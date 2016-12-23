Altona Police Encouraging A Safe Christmas

Altona's Chief of Police has some advice on how to protect your home following Christmas celebrations.



"There's nothing quite that says 'I've got a brand new TV for Christmas' like an empty cardboard box indicating a fifty-two inch plasma," explains Perry Batchelor. He says the safest way to dispose these boxes is to tear them up and put them into black garbage bags, or put them out on recycling day, as opposed to sitting on your curb for two or three days announcing the fact that there's brand new electronics in the house waiting to be stolen.

Meantime, Batchelor wishes everyone a safe Christmas and holiday season and encourages motorists to drive safe if travelling to various destinations over the weekend, noting the roads are treacherous at times during the winter.

"Let people know if you're coming their way so they can expect you. Let people know your route so that if you don't show up they can at least let the police know your start-point and what your direction of travel was."

According to CMOS accredited weather caster Chris Sumner, it does appear that a major winter storm will impact southern Manitoba Christmas Day and Boxing Day with the potential for up to 30 centimeters of snow and strong northerly winds. These conditions will make travel exceptionally difficult and Sumner is recommending people make alternate plans.

Batchelor also encourages the public to not become a statistic this Christmas.

"If you're out socializing and having a few drinks, please make a plan before that to have a designated driver to get home safe that night."