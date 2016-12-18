Arrests Made in Hotel Theft

Altona Police have charged two people in a theft that occurred at the Happy Wanderer Motor Hotel in Plum Coulee in late November.

The suspects, a 35 year old woman from Winkler and a 29 year old woman from Plum Coulee, were taken into custody and have both been charged with theft under five-thousand dollars. The arrests stem from an incident November 22nd when police were called to the Hotel regarding a theft of cash from the establishment.

Both have been released from custody, and will appear in court in early 2017.