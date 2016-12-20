Assault And Open Liquor Highlighted In Winkler Police Report

Below is the weekly Winkler Police Service report for the week of December 12th to 18th, 2016 as submitted by the department.

Our police service opened 64 files during the past week. The following are some of those files.

December 12th: A male was arrested and taken into custody to sober up after he showed up highly intoxicated at the residence of a former girlfriend. He was not bound by any conditions or court orders, and was released the next day without charges.

December 13th: A resident of 14th Street reported leaving his vehicle running on the driveway, and when he went to leave, found the vehicle not running and the key missing form the ignition. There are no suspects at this time.

December 16th: Officers on patrol stopped a vehicle for imprudent driving when an item of open liquor was observed inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle produced a variety of alcoholic beverages as well as two small quantities of marihuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver, age 17, was charged with imprudent driving and transporting open liquor in the vehicle. As well one adult passenger was charged with transporting open liquor in a vehicle.

December 17th: At approximately 1:27 a.m., officers were called to a residence on a complaint of domestic assault, being advised that both husband and wife were intoxicated. Officers arrived and were met at the door by the husband who presented with obvious facial injuries. The investigation resulted in the arrest of his wife, who was held overnight to sober up. She was released on a Promise to Appear in the morning, along with an undertaking bearing conditions to protect the victim. The accused faces one of charge of Assault.

Numerous reports were received this week of unlocked vehicles which had been rummaged through, with several complainants reporting thefts. Items stolen include backpacks, a lap-top computer, a cell phone, gym clothes, a wallet containing identification, credit cards and gift cards, as well as quantities of loose change. In two instances vehicle were left running and unlocked in public, during daylight hours when thefts occurred. We remind motorists to lock vehicles, to keep valuables out of sight, and not to leave vehicles running while unattended.

