Bergen Sees O'Leary's Presence As Positive

Candice Bergen The federal Conservative leadership race now has 14 candidates.

Businessman and TV celebrity Kevin O'Leary's announced today he's running for the position.

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen thinks it's a positive development.

"I think it's great that there are people who clearly see the leadership of the Conservative Party as a prize that they're willing to work for, and want. The fact that we have so many people who are vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party shows that, definitely, the Conservative Party will be a government-in-waiting, and that whoever becomes the leader can be, and will be, a prime minister-in-waiting."

Bergen's convinced O'Leary's presence in the race will draw more attention to it.

"There are people who have just kind of started paying attention to the fact that the Conservatives have a leadership race. It has been a long one, and I think these next few months, obviously, as it draws to a close, people are starting to focus a little bit more on this Conservative race. But now that Kevin O'Leary has jumped in, I think that more folks will be watching."

The Tories will elect a new leader in early May.