Bikers Tour Christmas Lights In Morden

Morden's first ever winter bike fest took place Wednesday night with around 20 riders participating in the event.

Winter cycling is growing in popularity and Stephanie Dueck, Morden's recreation programmer, wanted to bring the seasonal activity to Morden with a Christmas-themed ride.

"I think it went very well," said Dueck.

"I wasn't sure what to expect for a first-time event of this nature. I wasn't sure how many people would be adventurous enough to join me. So I was very happy."

A number of people, Dueck included, decorated their bikes with Christmas lights and decorations including garland, holly, and burlap bows. A prize from local and Winnipeg sponsors was awarded for best decorated bicycle.

Next year, Dueck plans to challenge the community to step-up the lights on their houses, perhaps with a small competition among home-owners. Other than that, she was pleased with the turn-out and how the bike tour was received.

Riders were invited to a small, free concert in the Pembina Hills Art Gallery where local musicians played while everyone warmed up.

Dueck came up with the idea as she's become more interested in winter cycling.

"Creating fun events like this is a way to put the idea in people's minds about cycling in winter, and so that's why I brought this event forward."