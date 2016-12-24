Blizzard Conditions Causing Multiple Highway Closures, Flight Cancellations

Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation reports several major highway closures this morning due to today's Blizzard conditions including:

-Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S Border

-Highway 59 from Winnipeg to the U.S Border

-The Trans Canada from the west Perimeter Highway to Virden, also the Trans Canada from the east Perimeter to the Ontario border

Most other highways in Southern Manitoba are snow covered with blowing and drifting snow.

Meanwhile, many travellers flying to or from Winnipeg are going to have to sit tight until weather conditions improve. Dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to the blizzard.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) says the airport remains open and running for some other flights.

Tyler Macafee, Spokesperson with the WAA, says the decision to cancel a flight ultimately rests with the airline, that's based on the runway and weather conditions.