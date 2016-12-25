Blizzard Warnings Continue With Up to 50cm's of Snow Possible

Blizzard Warnings continue for of Southern Manitoba as the province braces for what could be one of the most potent Christmas Day/Boxing Day storms in years.

Computer models are indicating that generally 20 to 30 cm of snow will fall by Monday morning over most of southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan with higher amounts of 40 to 50 cm possible near the US border.

Environment Canada’s latest update issued Sunday morning states Bands of snow from the approaching Colorado Low have moved over southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba Sunday morning. The snow will increase in intensity through the late afternoon and evening with heavy snow expected over most areas Sunday night.

“Depending on how exactly this storm tracks, and just where the heaviest snow falls, this could by winter storm we are talking about long after moves out of our area,” said CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner Christmas morning. “.”

Strong northerly winds gusting from 60 to 70 km/h will develop Sunday night, and persist through Boxing Day Monday afternoon. The combination of moderate to heavy snowfall, and the strong winds, will produce near zero visibility in snow and blowing snow over open areas Sunday night and Monday. Blizzard conditions are expected over the Red River valley and Southwestern Manitoba where the winds should be the strongest.

“Family gatherings may be extended beyond Christmas night, so planning ahead would be a good idea, making sure if you are travelling, you have an emergency kit in the vehicle, you let your family know the route you are taking, and packing some extra clothes for a potentially longer than planned stay,” suggested Sumner. “With the expectation of travel becoming very difficult, if not nearly impossible in some areas, think of this as an opportunity for another hand of Uno, Skip-Bo or Phase 10, or the chance to have that third helping of turkey,”

Conditions should gradually improve from west to east starting Monday afternoon as the potent storm system continues to track eastward away from the region, with blowing snow and reduced visibility persisting until the winds diminish.

“This storm will not only impact Southern Manitoba Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but also parts of Southeastern Saskatchewan, the Dakotas and Minnesota,” noted Sumner. “So if you’re planning on travelling anywhere within those areas Sunday or Monday, there is a very good chance those plans will be disrupted or outright cancelled if they fall between Christmas night and Boxing Day afternoon.”

Sumner urges all Holiday travellers to pay close attention to the forecast over the next 48 hours, taking note of any additional Watches or Warnings issued by Environment Canada.

For the latest Road Report information, click here.