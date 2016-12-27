BLSD Career Internship Program A Continued Success

Borderland School Division high school students are eligible to earn credit equivalent to in-class study through the division-wide Career Internship program.

A student that interns at a local business and completes 75 hours of on-the-job experience and related school work receives academic credit, says W.C. Miller Collegiate teacher and Career Internship organizer Kerry Enns. He notes, "it's not the first thing people think about when they think about a high school education. You think of the classrooms and the required credits ... but the Career Internship program is an opportunity for students to gain actual work experience."

He notes that interest in the program has remained constant in recent years. Students approach him with general inquiries, before discussions regarding interests and aspirations occur. Enns then tries to pair the student with a local business open to having an intern.

After completing the internship, students are often offered a position within their internship host, or within the field at-large, he added.

Some of the skills learned within the internship often revolve around the development of "soft skills that are hard to teach in a high school setting," including customer service skills, behaviour, and appropriate clothing, noted Enns.

Enns says "it's great to see the kids building confidence and their skills. They love it because it's hands-on ... it's something that develops them as people." He added that "when parents find out about the program, they're always always pleasantly surprised that the program is available."