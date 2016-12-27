Blue Sky Opportunities Busy Over the Holidays

The holiday season means Blue Sky Opportunities in Altona experiences a higher work load.

Service Manager Rick Friesen says that in recent years, Blue Sky has seen an increase in recycling volume, but not in weight, thanks to lighter packaging.

He notes that placing paper into bags streamlines their recycling process, because "it doesn't blow away on us ... when it's windy it's just messy." Wrapping paper, ribbon, bows and tape are all acceptable for recycling.

Blue Sky is closed December 26th and 27th, and will not be picking up any recyclable material during that time. Community members are encouraged to drop off their recycling instead, and regular pickups commence on the 28th.