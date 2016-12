Cancellations for Monday, December 26th

A strong winter storm and poor driving conditions have led to the following cancellations for December 26th, 2016 as received by PembinaValleyOnline.com:

- The Church Services for December 26th at Kronsweide Sommefeld Mennonite Church are cancelled.

- The Boxing Day Service at Rudnerweide Sommerfeld Mennonite Church have been cancelled.

- The December 26th service at Plum Coulee Sommerfeld Mennonite Church has been cancelled.

- Altona Sommerfeld church service for December 26th has been cancelled.

- Peace Valley Mennonite Church in Plum Coule December 26th service cancelled.