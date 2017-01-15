Carman And Dufferin Expand Safe Communities Coordinator Role

The role of Carman-Dufferin's Safe Communities Coordinator has been expanded.

In addition to advocating safety in the area and running the public education program out of the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department, Katie McKinnon will now handle workplace health and safety for the two communities.

"...it was a point-four position and it turns out she was doing a lot more work than her compensation was giving," explains Protective Services Vice Chair Matt Gray. The job has now grown to a .8 position.

Gray adds in her new role, McKinnon will eventually look after things like in-house training such as CPR. He says having a local person offer these courses makes a lot more sense than always bringing someone in.

Gray says Carman-Dufferin was one of the first areas to bring in a Safe Communities Coordinator as well as earn a Safe Communities designation and feels it's been a benefit. "You get noticed."