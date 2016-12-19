Carman-area Group Eyes MB Housing Management

A Carman-area group is considering taking over responsibility of local Manitoba Housing facilities from the province. Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen proposed the idea to members of Boyne Care Holdings (2016) Inc. after a similar arrangement was made in Winkler.

Carman Mayor Bob Mitchell chairs the group. He says members will be pushing Pedersen for some more details when they meet today in Winnipeg.

"They're interested in it, as I say it's new so they want to get the full 'What's in entail?' kind of thing. I guess it's more that they're (the province) isn't off-loading costs onto local communities."

Mitchell explains the Boyne Towers are already part of the group's plan for a large health-care campus in Carman and this new arrangement would include Parkview Manor and Evergreen Place. He adds there maybe be additional buildings that fit the bill in surrounding communities like Elm Creek and Miami.

"I guess the feeling is they (residents) get a better response to problems..because it's a locally managed thing they're more aware of what's going on and the needs of the people of the community."

Mitchell suspects the province is trying to save money through this move and says as long as it doesn't cost the local group any money, feels members would be happy to assume responsibility of these facilities.

