Carman Renews Dutch Elm Agreement with Province

The Town of Carman has renewed a Dutch Elm removal agreement with the province.

Mayor Bob Mitchell explains the program sees provincial inspectors mark the trees to be destroyed by local crews, paying the community $181 per tree. He says the renewal comes despite some concerns from Council.

"What we're finding is that a lot of the trees are costing us a lot more money than that, some of them into the thousands of dollars."

He adds however, nearly all of the diseased trees have been taken care of in Carman and Council signed the agreement to just get the process over with.

"Our view is that if we don't do it then the province is going to tell us we have to and then not pay us."