Carman Splash Pad Finds A Home The Kinsmen and Kinettes clubs of Carman have contributed to the Carman Splash Pad Project. Members presented volunteers with a $50,000 cheque Tuesday evening. Meantime, a location for the proposed…

Regional Tourism Group Gets New Name For 2017 Pembina Valley-Central Plains Tourism is re-branding in the new year. Board Chair Tyler King explains beginning in 2017 the organization will be called Central Manitoba Tourism. He says the change…

Manitoba P.C.s Dealing With Larger Deficit Than First Estimated Manitoba's finance minister says the government will stay the course in its attempt to balance the province's books within eight years. That challenge got a little more difficult this week after…

Morden United Way Stretching For Fundraising Goal The Morden United Way is wrapping up its year-long fundraising campaign, but the organization is still working to hit its goal of $90,000 by the end of 2016. Right now, the charity's total is just…

More Impaired Drivers In 2016 We are half way through our third week, and just over half way through the 2016 RCMP Check Stop Program and the number of impaired drivers is up from 2015 across the province. The 2016 Check Stop…

Another Fraud Case For Altona Police Service The Altona Police Service has dealt with another case of fraud. The victim contacted the agency on December 19th, notifying police she'd been contacted by someone claiming to be a member of the RCMP…

Prevention Of Mental Illness Not A Big Enough Priority, Says CMHA Central Exec. Around four per cent of healthcare dollars is spent on mental health services in Manitoba. Executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Manitoba--central region, Jordan Friesen, calls…

Friesens Corp. Recognized For Market Expansion An official with Friesens Corporation says the company is honoured by the recognition they have received from the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters. President and COO Chad Friesen is referring to…

Local MP, Candice Bergen, Hosts Year-End Tea For Constituents Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar, the Honorable Candice Bergen, invited people into her constituency office in Morden Tuesday afternoon to share snacks and drinks and to connect. Bergen holds…

Goertzen Disappointed In Federal Health Ultimatum Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is disappointed in what happened Monday in Ottawa. Provincial Finance and Health Ministers were summoned to Ottawa by the federal Finance Minister to…

Eight Years Later Snowboard Returned To Rightful Owner In Morden Police Report Morden Police Service Weekly Report for the week of December 12th to 19th, as submitted by the department. December 12th, 2016Police received a call around 9:45 pm regarding a female screaming and a…

Potential for Strong Winter Storm Christmas Weekend A still forming Colorado Low in the United States could reach Southern Manitoba just in time for Christmas weekend if current forecast models hold true. According to one meteorologist, at this point,…

Emerson-Franklin Farmers Voice Concerns To Council 30 farmers from the RM of Emerson-Franklin attended this weeks council meeting to voice their concerns with taxes, drainage planning, and road maintenance. Delegation representative and area farmer…

Tips for Protecting Your Home This Christmas Altona's police chief is offering a few tips on how to protect ourselves and our homes this Christmas. Perry Batchelor says you don't want to be victimized by the Grinch and notes what you really…