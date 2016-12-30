Change On The Way For Winkler Adult and Teen Challenge

Big changes are on the way in the new year for Winkler's Adult and Teen Challenge. The organization set up shop earlier this year providing counselling and resources for those suffering from addiction and their families.

Chris Derksen is the Adult and Teen Challenge Community Representative for the area, derksen is up rooting his family from Winnipeg to make his job in Winkler full-time in the new year.

"This last year we have been coming out here part time two days a week, what we realized is that there is a real need for someone to be here fulltime and so we are stepping out in faith to make out office full-time," said Derksen.

Adult and Teen Challenge opened their Winkler office to the public in January of this year. The organization really just wants to make sure that everyone is aware of them in the community, that their services are right here where we live, and they are here to help people in need get through what can be a difficult time in their life.

"The Pembina Valley does not have a lot of resources for those suffering from addiction or their families, the adult and teen challenge in Winkler has made recovery a higher possibility," mentioned Derksen.

Derksen outlined they are going to be doing a number of different things in the area to help as many people as they can.