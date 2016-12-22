Christmas Weekend Storm Appears Likely

A Colorado low is making its way into the southeastern Prairies, and could hit Southern Manitoba Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

A Special Weather Statement issued by Environment Canada forecasts heavy snow for portions of Southeastern Saskatchewan and most of Southern Manitoba accompanied by strong winds, which would lead to reduced visibility in blowing snow and could even create blizzard conditions.

From 15 to 30cm of snow is expected, with some models suggesting even higher amounts along the International border.

“Currently it looks like the system will begin impacting Southern Manitoba overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas morning,” explains CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner. “It appears the majority of the snow will fall Christmas Day, but will continue overnight into Boxing Day. The latest information confirms my thoughts of the highest snowfall amounts along the international border, potentially 30+ centimeters.”

Sumner tells PembinaValleyOnline.com the snow is only part of the story with this probable winter storm. Strong northerly winds, with gusts potentially in the 60 to 80 km/h range will cause significant travel headaches for holiday travellers, and depending on how the storm ends up playing out, may make travel extremely difficult or nearly impossible.

And what are Sumner’s thoughts about weekend travel plans, especially for December 25th and 26th?

“If you were hedging your bets on alternate travel plans, the Special Weather Statement is a good sign that now is the time to make changes by moving them up to Christmas Eve.”

Forecasters will have a better idea of the exact storm track in the coming days, and travellers are strongly encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast.