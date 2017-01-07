Cold Weather Won't Stop Soon

×

Happy New Year from the City of Morden!

Holiday office hours are posted on the City of Morden website.

The extreme cold we've been feeling this week will continue for a while longer. So says Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Natalie Hasell, who notes with winds out of the north and northwest, the temperatures are really quite cold, and when skies clear overnight those temps can dip very dramatically. Hasell says folks should continue to be vigilant and pay attention to how they're feeling when they're outside. She notes if someone starts to complain that their skin hurts or feels tingly, they should head inside right away and get warmed up.

Hasell adds if you absolutely have to be outdoors in these conditions, make sure you have access to shelter and are dressed in wind-resistant layers with waterproof footwear as well. She says if you're waiting for a bus, stay active by pacing or walking around, because that will actually help your blood circulation and keep you a little bit warmer. Hasell notes even without an extreme cold warning in effect, you can still be at risk for frostbite or hypothermia, so plan carefully before you go out.

She adds if you're traveling on the highway and get stranded for any reason, it's important to remember not to leave your vehicle. Hasell says it offers you shelter and hopefully you also have an emergency kit in the car so you can be more comfortable while you wait. She notes it's also important to stay in your vehicle because distances are hard to judge when you're on the highway, adding you might see something in the distance which looks like shelter but it's probably much farther out than you think. Hasell says you put yourself at risk of freezing any exposed skin if you leave your car and start to walk, so just stay put and call for help.

