Concerned Residents Address Council On New Cell Tower Location

A public hearing was held at the most recent council meeting in the Municipality of Morris this month. The hearing was scheduled to approve the lease agreement between the Municipality and Bell/MTS, for a new cell tower scheduled to be built early in the new year to improve cell service along Highway 75, with the hope that the tower will also provide better service to residents in the Municipality in communities like Rosenort.

The hearing seen about three concerned residents voice their concerns for varying reasons, mostly about better service for the residents of Rosenort, but there was also an objection to the project.

"The concerns were largely or perhaps entirely directed at the location and the cell tower being close to their property," said Reeve for the Municipality Ralph Groening.

Groening noted that council approved the agreement after the hearing, for the betterment of all residents in the municipality and to address safety for those travelling along Highway 75.

"The property was chosen after the Municipality offered MTS/Bell several locations both privately and Municipality owned, we left it up to the experts and Bell/MTS assured us this was the best location to get the highest rate of service," said Groening.

The chosen property is owned by the Municipality of Morris and will generate roughly $800 monthly for the district.