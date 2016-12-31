Cullen Hopes For Minimal Trading Rules Changes With New American Government

Manitoba's Minister for Growth, Enterprise, and Trade hopes the province is stronger financially in 2017.

Spruce Woods MLA Cliff Cullen says the Government is working hard to improve the financial picture, however he says there is one big change for 2017 that could have a big impact on Manitoba.

"We will have to wait and see how things unfold once he gets inaugurated in January," said Cullen about the new President of the United States, Donald Trump. "Clearly from my perspective and my ministries perspective, trade is important. Trade is important for Manitoba because we are a trading province. We are optimistic that cooler heads will prevail. We obviously are big trading partners with the United States and hopefully the rules won't be changing drastically."

Cullen added the Government is looking for ways to improve finances while maintaining front line services.