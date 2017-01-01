Driver Charged In Winkler Rollover

Emergency crews including the Winkler Fire Department and paramedics from Boundary Trails Health Centre responded to a single vehicle collision on Royal Crescent in Winkler Monday afternoon, Jan. 2.

The investigation by Winkler Police revealed the driver, an adult male, lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll onto the passenger side. Police say speed and slippery conditions were contributing factors in the accident.

The male was the only occupant and was able to exit the vehicle unharmed.

The adult male driver was charged with Drive Carelessly under the Highway Traffic Act.