Eight Years Later Snowboard Returned To Rightful Owner In Morden Police Report

Morden Police Service Weekly Report for the week of December 12th to 19th, as submitted by the department.

December 12th, 2016

Police received a call around 9:45 pm regarding a female screaming and a disturbance at a residence. Police attended to find a male and female at the residence but they denied anything was wrong. There were no signs of any assault or reports of a threat. Police departed the residence and ran a check on the couple that indicated the male individual was on an undertaking with conditions not to communicate with the female due to previous charges of uttering threats to kill just three days previous. Police returned to the residence and arrested the 31-year-old Morden man for breach of undertaking. He will be appearing in Morden Provincial court in January.

December 13th, 2016

There were no injuries as a result of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Thornhill Street and Nelson Street around 9:00 am this date. A vehicle was travelling west bound on Thornhill Street with a second vehicle east bound. The eastbound vehicle attempted to turn north onto Nelson Street and was struck by the westbound vehicle. Both vehicles required towing from the scene.

December 13th, 2016

Police received a report of a hit and run accident that occurred on December 8th between 5:20 and 5:30 pm in the parking lot by Little Caesars in Morden. The driver of a 2012 grey Toyota Camry was travelling through the parking lot when a vehicle backed out of a parking spot and contacted their vehicle, causing damage to the passenger’s front door. The driver of the suspect vehicle continued to back out and left the parking lot. A description of the suspect vehicle was not obtained. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

December 13th, 2016

Police received a report of another hit and run accident that occurred on December 11th in the Giant Tiger parking lot in Morden. The driver of a 2009 grey GMC Sierra truck returned to their vehicle and noticed the entire passenger side dented and scraped. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

December 14th, 2016

There were no serious injuries as a result of a pedestrian motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Thornhill Street and 5th Street in Morden. Around 12:05 pm, a 12-year-old male activated the crosswalk lights and was half way through the first lane when a vehicle coming off of 5th Street turned onto Thornhill Street and contacted the pedestrian’s right leg. The driver of the vehicle stopped to check on the pedestrian to ensure he was not injured. Police are continuing their investigation.

December 14th, 2016

Police have a Warrant for Arrest for 29-year-old Joseph Russell Mitchell of Roseau River, Manitoba for failing to attend court. Mitchell was before the courts on charges of mischief, theft, possession of break in instruments and two counts of failing to attend court. On November 10th, Mitchell was released on a Recognizance to attend Morden Provincial Court on November 24th and then remanded to December 13th, but failed to show up. Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

December 15th, 2016

A snowboard stolen 8 years ago has been returned to its rightful owner. The victim called police to advise she reported her snowboard stolen 8 years ago and just noticed one on Varage Sale identical to hers. Police followed up and spoke with the seller who at first denied still having the snowboard and then changed his story several times as to where he got it from. Eventually, the snowboard was turned over to police and returned to the owner. There were no charges as a result of this incident.

December 15th, 2016

Police received a call from an individual who just witnessed a hit and run accident that occurred on the Esso gas bar parking lot in Morden. A vehicle was observed backing out of its parking spot and scraping the passenger’s side rear portion of another vehicle. The suspect vehicle then drove off without stopping to check on damages or to leave their information. Police followed up with the owner of the suspect vehicle from the license plate number provided by the witness. The driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident was a 16-year-old female who admitted to hitting the vehicle, but was scared and drove off. The driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident without exchanging information.

December 15th, 2016

Police received a 911 call of a motor vehicle accident at 9th Street and Wardrop Street in Morden. A vehicle was stopped on 9th Street facing northbound at Wardrop Street. The driver was waiting for a pedestrian to cross, but eventually proceeded into the intersection and did not see a vehicle travelling eastbound on Wardrop Street. Two passengers were examined at the scene by paramedics and released without any serious injuries. Both vehicles required towing from the scene.

December 16th, 2016

Police are seeking information from a driver involved in an accident that occurred on December 12th around 2:00 pm. The victim was parked on Stephen Street facing west across from the Agassiz Medical Centre. A red truck drove past, coming in contact with the victim’s mirror. The suspect driver pulled over and spoke with the victim about the accident, but forgot to exchange particulars. Both vehicles have damage to their side mirrors. The driver is asked to contact the Morden Police Service at 822-4900 to provide their information regarding this accident.

Total Calls for Service – 54

Have Stolen Goods - 1

Other Criminal Code (fail to attend court, breach of undertaking, utter threats) – 4

Motor Vehicle Accident - 2

Highway Traffic Act Offences (charges & warnings) – 7

Fail to Stop or Remain after Accident - 5

By-Laws - 3

Assist General Public (suspicious persons/vehicles, attempted fraud, domestic dispute, missing person, emergency hang up) - 15

Other Police Activities (alarms, criminal record checks, assist other agencies, Lost / Found Property, K9 assistance, mental health act, 24 hour suspension) – 17