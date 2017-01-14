Elementary Students Featured In Month-Long Exhibit

Two elementary classes from Minnewasta school in Morden have their artwork displayed in a special exhibit at the Pembina Hills Art Gallery in downtown Morden called, "Exploring Community".

Tina Huang-Chiappetta's grade two class and Carl Klassen's grade one class were learning about community and about Morden specifically which spawned the idea to turn their school work into an art display.

"I went around our community and photographed some of the buildings in Morden," said Huang-Chiappetta, "I gave them the choice and they got to pick one and learn about what the building is, who works there, and why it's important to have this building in our community."

She added the children worked hard on their art, and were able to work together with the grade one class to create the large sculptures in the gallery.

"When kids build with blocks, they start making buildings, vehicles, towns, and cities," said Klassen. "We value play in our classroom. We just connected that to art."

Klassen wanted to share the children's work and link it to Morden, so he contacted the art gallery.

"It's fantastic to get the kids into the gallery and get them excited about art and getting their art shown in a way that is professional," said acting administrative coordinator, Gail Matheson.

Matheson added that this exhibit will bring in the children's parents and grandparents into the art gallery, which she is excited about.

"We want the community to feel like this is a place they can come and enjoy the art of local artists."

The exhibit, "Exploring Community", will remain open until Jan. 28.

