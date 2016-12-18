Emerson A's Breathe Life Back Into Community Arena

The return of the home team Emerson A's to the Scratching River Hockey League has brought several more volunteers into the Emerson Skating Arena. The team, which had been dormant for over fifteen years, seems to be breathing life back into the community's arena.

The team grouped together this season to prepare the Emerson Rink's natural ice in just over a week, which in the past, has taken up to three weeks to complete.

"We had a lot of volunteers coming out this year to prepare the ice for the season, more than usual, making it easier and faster to get the ice ready," said Emerson A's Coach Darryl Rodewald.

The ice also has a special addition this season, the Emerson A's team logo purchased by the players and manufactured by RPM Graphics.

"Things are going pretty good with our return to the league, we have won one, lost four, and tied one," noted Rodewald. He also went on to say the team has more than enough players to be well over roster capacity.

The team will hold its home-opener Thursday, December 22nd at 8:30 p.m. in Emerson.