Emerson-Franklin CAO Reflects On 2016

In a year-end interview, Municipality of Emerson-Franklin CAO Tracey French describes 2016 as productive year for the RM.

Two major projects got underway in the fall, helped by federal and provincial grant money.

A $10,000 grant from the Tourism Development Fund has been put towards the Roseau River Tourism Project. "The Tourism Committee felt it was one of our natural tourism assets that needs to be given more attention ... the plan is to get it to be more marketable and focus on that for 2017," said French. The RM plans to create a mapping project for tubing, rafting, and kayaking.

Additionally, the Arnaud and Area Rural Water Project received federal and provincial funding through the Clean Water Fund. "The Municipality has been supportive of the project and applying for every funding opportunity that came up, but unfortunately it didn't get approved until this year."

Construction will begin again this spring and should be complete by fall.

The RM received an Age-Friendly Milestones Recognition Award in October for their effort to help seniors continue living in their home communities as they age. French says part of their Age-Friendly strategy was to "provide more suitable senior housing facilities," which culminated with the opening of Abbeyfield House in Dominion City in October.

Road and drainage work suffered in 2016 due to wet conditions. French says the Municipality completed most of the required work, and is waiting to hear back on grant applications from the Small Communities Fund as it budgets for 2017. If the RM receives additional funding, French says unmaintained drains will be focused on. An upcoming meeting with local farmers will allow council to finalize the drainage plan.

Council expects to hold off on tax increases for 2017, with a budget surplus that will be allocated to existing projects.