Environment Canada Advises Caution As Christmas Day Blizzard Looms

Environment Canada continues to track a Colorado low that could produce blizzard-like conditions over Christmas.

Forecaster John Paul Cragg says southern Manitoba can expect light snow to start falling Christmas morning. By late afternoon it will turn to heavy snow with strong winds. Those conditions will continue through the night, potentially lasting all day Boxing Day Monday.

"Expect reduced visibilities on the roadways at times to zero", warns Cragg. "Blizzard-like conditions definitely possible through most of southern Manitoba with this system."

According to Cragg, projected snow accumulations vary. He says the hardest hit areas including southeastern Manitoba and along the Canada/US border could see up to thirty centimetres. Areas further west and north might only get fifteen centimetres of snow. And, wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected.

"With the wind associated with this system, driving conditions are going to be terrible," says Cragg. "Neither day, the 25th nor the 26th will be a very good day to be on the roads."

Cragg says in behind this system, arctic air is expected to be pulled into the prairie provinces, dropping temperatures.