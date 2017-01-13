Extreme Temperature Shift Coming Our Way

Manitobans may be facing the coldest temperatures this winter has to offer, but things are about to make a dramatic change. That according to CMOS Certified Weathercaster Chris Sumner, who says the extreme cold should end after today.

" We're expecting -40 to -45 degree wind chill values (today), that's what it will feel like to bare skin. We are expecting a dramatic warm up to start tomorrow and continue through next week."

Sumner says that we can expect single digit highs by the end of the weekend, but that's not the end of the warming trend. "We may see above zero temperatures by mid next week and late next week."

He says the warming trend will come as the result of a high pressure system to our south.

Sumner explained high pressure systems rotate clockwise, and if a particular high pressure system is located to our south, it can draw relatively warmer air from the southern U.S. to Southern Manitoba, potentially leading to a dramatic warm-up depending on circumstances. He says that's exactly what will happen over the next few days. In addition to that, Sumner notes, the Jet Stream will shoft north of Southern Manitoba next week allowing a more southerly flow to enter the province.

Meanwhile, today's bitter cold has forced a number of cancellations.

Cancellations for Friday, January 13, 2017

- Prairie Spirit School Division - All Schools are closed and no buses running.

- Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna - no classes today

- Grace Valley Mennonite Academy - no classes

- Christ Full Gospel Christian Academy in Plum Coulee - no classes

- Red River Valley School Division closed today.

- Border Land School Division - no classes today due to extreme cold, staff expected to report.

- Prairie Rose School Division - buses and classes cancelled, staff expected to report when safe to do so.