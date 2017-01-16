Falk Not Surprised By Cabinet Shuffle

The Member of Parliament for Provencher says he is disappointed in last week's cabinet shuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But Ted Falk says he is not surprised, noting he feels the Prime Minister is trying to reposition himself.

(Provencher MP Ted Falk)"I think he's recognized that some of the policies and the direction that his government has gone in the last year is not working, and I think he's trying to put a new face to cabinet," adds Falk.

But Falk says he doesn't think shuffling the deck will address the underlying problem, which is that the policies are failing under Trudeau. He notes Canada's debt is increasing, we are not creating jobs but instead creating a heavier financial burden on Canadians.

Falk says he is very disappointed that Manitoba now has less of a voice around the cabinet table. Prior to the shuffle, Manitoba had two Ministers; Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr was Minister of Natural Resources, while Kildonan-St.Paul MP MaryAnn Mihychuk was Labour Minister. Mihychuk has been booted from Cabinet, meaning Carr remains as the only Manitoba cabinet member.

"Very disappointing to see that Manitoba and western Canada have lost another voice around the cabinet table," says Falk. "I would have hoped that he would have picked someone from Manitoba to replace MaryAnn Mihychuk.

Falk says it is significant to have only one Manitoba voice. He says the cabinet acts as an advisory board to the Prime Minister and helps to influence policy. Falk says when the Conservatives were in power, they always had a regional minister. That way, Manitoba municipalities looking for funding or to access programs knew whom to contact. But he says the Liberal government has not carried on that tradition.

Meanwhile, Falk says he hopes François-Philippe Champagne has more success as Minister of International Trade than he had in delivering budgets as Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Finance.