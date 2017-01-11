Fire Causes Significant Damage To Home In Schanzenfeld

Winkler fire crews responded to a house fire on Moline Drive in the Village of Schanzenfeld Tuesday night.



Fire Chief Richard Paetzold said the call came in shortly before 9 p.m.



Paetzold said upon arrival the attached garage was fully engulfed, and the fire had begun spreading into the attic of the home. He said firefighters concentrated their efforts on keeping the flames from spreading further from the garage and attic.

The fire originated in the garage, and although the inside of the home received a lot of water and smoke damage, and some fire damage, Paetzold said they were able to save many of the contents.



Paetzold said battling the blaze, combined with the weather elements was a challenge, but thankfully they managed to contain it, and with no injuries occurring.

"You're always having to be aware of ice and snow loads," noted Paetzold. "We did have a small collapse inside, with the guys inside, but again everyone was okay. Those are all things that can happen, and we try to be as careful as possible, yet trying to still aggressively fight the fire" Paetzold said the collapse was due to water and the weakening of the structure.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.



There were no injuries.