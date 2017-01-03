Former Pastor Gets Jail Time

A former Gretna pastor is getting jail time for voyeurism and child pornography.

36 year old Marco Funk was sentenced in Steinbach court to 56 months in prison on charges of producing and possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and voyeurism.

The original investigation was initiated in December 2013 after two female youths found a mobile device in the washroom of their residence at Moose Lake Provincial Park in the summer of 2012.

The device contained still images and video of the two girls.