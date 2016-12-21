Friesens Corp. Recognized For Market Expansion

An official with Friesens Corporation says the company is honoured by the recognition they have received from the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.

President and COO Chad Friesen is referring to CME's Export Award which celebrates the Altona based printing company's success in expanding its markets, noting the company currently exports 50 per cent of its products into the United States.

"We've been exporting into the U.S. for many years, with steady growth in that market," said Friesen. "While Canada has been a long and stable market for our business, the U.S. represents our growth market."

The company was launched in 1907 and has grown to become Canada’s leading short-run book manufacturer and packaging specialist.

"There are only five businesses recognized each year in Canada, so it's a significant honour."

Friesens founder, D.W Friesen, was inducted into the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Hall of Fame in 2013.

The award will be presented at the 2017 CME annual awards gala in Winnipeg on March 23rd.