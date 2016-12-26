Good Samaritan With 4x4 And Tow Rope Keeps Busy During Blizzard

Blizzard conditions often leave many stuck or stranded, but not always for long in the Pembina Valley. It's a common sight to see neighbours and strangers alike stop to push or tow a vehicle out of deep snow.

However, Winkler resident and 4x4 owner Charles Janzen purposefully spent Christmas night and Boxing day helping drivers out of snow banks. He's even posted his number around social media for people to call if stuck.

Janzen says he got the idea during the region's last blizzard, "There were people stuck on almost every street," he says.

However, his services are not for sale. Instead, he says his reward is much simpler when helping stuck drivers.

"Their faces light up, there's nothing more rewarding than that," he says. "I'd rather be pulling people out than sitting around playing video games on my day off."

The experience of running out of fuel, and having a stranger stop within minutes to help him out, recently put Janzen on the other side of the equation. In the Pembina Valley, he says it's sometimes a race to be the one to save the day.

"It's really humbling knowing everyone here is still so helpful," Janzen says.