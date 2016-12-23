UPDATED - Winter Storm Watch Continues as "Grinchy" System Targets Southern Manitoba Christmas & Boxing Day

It may not be the gift many Southern Manitobans want this Christmas weekend, but it’s all but official, a winter storm will impact the province Christmas Day and Boxing Day. A Winter Storm Watch continues for all of Southern Manitoba.

“If you’d been hoping Santa was going to bring a last minute gift of this storm missing us, then you will be disappointed with this metaphorical lump of coal delivered today,” chuckled CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner shortly after the Watch was issued.

Environment Canada’s latest update states snow from the intense Colorado Low will intensify during the late day Sunday, with strong north winds developing in the evening. Widespread blowing snow is expected to increase during Christmas Day afternoon, be at its worst Sunday night and early Monday morning, and then improve Boxing Day Monday afternoon.

Conditions will be the worst overnight Sunday and early Monday.

Current indications are 15 to 30 cm of snow with either blizzard or near blizzard conditions will impact much of southern Manitoba, with amounts lessening towards the north. Sumner still feels the highest snowfall amounts from this winter storm will be along the international border from the Red River Valley, eastward to the Ontario border.

Sumner told PembinaValleyOnline.com strong northerly winds will accompany the storm, and produce widespread blowing snow, with visibilities reduced to near zero at times. He expects conditions to deteriorate throughout Christmas Day and overnight into Boxing Day, suggesting Blizzard conditions are possible for late December 25th and much of December 26th.

“If you have yet to consider making changes to your Holiday weekend travel plans, I would strongly encourage doing so now,” cautioned Sumner. “And if you’re Christmas vacation includes travelling south into North Dakota, South Dakota and parts of Minnesota be aware this same storm will impact those states too, and consulting with their respective local forecasts before departing would be in your best interests.”

And when does Sumner expect this “Grinchy” storm, as he describes it, to move out of the region?

“Currently it appears this low will pull off to the north east by Monday night, with sunshine expected for a good portion of next week,” noted Sumner. “Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year.”

PembinaValleyOnline.com will be monitoring the storm situation throughout the weekend, and will be posting updates as new information is released.