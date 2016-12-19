Health Canada May Soon Regulate Natural Health Products Like Pharmaceuticals

Health Canada's proposed changes to Natural Health Products regulation has left many in the industry with questions.

The changes would bring some Natural Health Products (NHPs) like probiotic, minerals and herbal remedies more in line with pharmaceutical regulations.

"We're kind of taken aback," Mathew Holtmann says, member of the Canadian Health Food Association and Owner of Vita Health Fresh Market in Winnipeg.

While not against regulation (currently all NHP's require a unique number indicating Health Canada's approval) Holtmann says it doesn't make sense to regulate herbs in the same way as synthetic products.

"Which would dramatically increase the cost... it would virtually replicate a pharmaceutical-type system for natural remedies," he says, which could price companies out of the market and decrease the availability of NHPs.

Bob Pauls, Owner of Health Habit in Winkler, explains putting natural products including vitamins and probiotics in the same category as pharmaceuticals may also cause confusion.

"Herbs have been a natural thing for people to use for thousands of years, it's not like putting a chemical in your body," he says.

According to CHFA 77 percent of Canadians use NHPs like probiotics, minerals and herbal remedies on a regular basis.

Instead of overhauling the current framework, the CHFA is urging Health Canada to update product labels to provide evidence used to support the product claims.