Heaviest Snowfalls In 20 Years Strain Snow Removal Budgets

Local municipalities are grateful it's 2017 as snow clearing budgets switch to the new year. So far this winter the region has endured three major snow dumps, including a number of minor snowfalls, kicking snow clearing efforts into high gear.

Winkler Director of Works and Operations Peter Froese says they may have gone over budget for 2016, but are now able to work with 2017 dollars.

"This is the biggest snow year since 1997," Froese says. "It's been almost 20 years since we've had this much snow."

In previous years with less snow, Winkler Mayor Martin Harder explains leftover snow removal dollars are moved to general reserves.

"We build up our reserves for a year where it becomes an issue," he says. "We thought we were going to have a (snow removal budget) surplus but December took care of that for us."

A large snow storm like the one over Christmas can cost over $20,000 in contractor work (not including staff on salary and use of city equipment). To put things in perspective, Froese notes if all snow removal was contracted out it could cost the city around $45,000 per storm.

With rising snow drifts the cost of subsequent snowfalls increases the cost as well.

"The amount of snowfall doesn't necessarily make it the same cost the next time," Froese says.

With bloated snowbanks snow is continually trucked out of the City.

He notes many staff have already sacrificed evenings and holiday time with family to be out clearing the streets, including all Boxing Day.

"It's been a huge help, our guys have been really good, and of course their families have sacrificed over the holidays to make things work," Froese says. "Sometimes the turkey has to wait."