Heavy Snow Creates Concern For Fire Departments

The Winkler Fire Department is reminding residents to take extra precautions with heavy snow blanketing the region.

Residents are encouraged to help out city crews working to dig out fire hydrants. Fire Chief Richard Paetzold notes grabbing a shovel and clearing a three ft. radius around your nearby hydrant would be ideal.

"If we would have to take time to dig it out... that can mean the difference between things going well at a call, and not," he says.

Now is also the time to clear window wells of snow. Paetzold says in case of a fire, basement windows are an important second emergency exit.

"Basements bedrooms, just like any room in your house, should have two ways out," Paetzold says, adding an emergency situation is not the time to have to clear the snow.

Finally, homeowners with gas furnaces should be certain their piping is free of snow. A blocked exhaust vent or intake pipe could result in carbon monoxide poisoning.

Paetzold notes functioning monoxide detectors are life saving devices. If you suspect a problem immediately open doors and windows and leave the building before calling the gas company.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, shortness of breath and stinging or burning eyes. If you experience these Paetzold says immediately call 911.