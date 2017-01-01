Homes Destroyed in Two Separate House Fires

Two houses between Sprague and Middlebro have burned to the ground since Wednesday.

Sprague Deputy Fire Chief Amanda Ruttle says the first call came in at noon on Wednesday for a house fire three miles east of Sprague and the call for a second fire at a house in Middlebro came in at five Friday evening. She says the Sprague, Piney, and Woodridge fire stations all responded to both calls and the Vita station helped at the first call.

She says there were no injuries in either fire.

"The first house, the one by Sprague, there was an elderly couple living in there and fortunately they were able to make it out. The second house, it was a younger couple and they were in Winnipeg visiting with their family. They have a toddler and they are expecting another child in April or May and they did not have insurance so it was a complete loss for them."

Ruttle says when they arrived on scene for the first house the fire had not yet engulfed the house so they were able to fight the fire from inside and out. She notes they were on site for 12 hours on Wednesday then came back for another 8 hours on Thursday. She adds they were able to save some belongings and a back wing of the house, but it will be entirely written off due to damage.

Ruttle says the Middlebro house was entirely engulfed in flames when they arrived and though they were on scene for around eight hours, the house is a total loss.

She says in both cases the Office of the Fire Commissioner was called in to investigate the cause of the fires.