Heaviest Snowfalls In 20 Years Strain Snow Removal Budgets Local municipalities are grateful it's 2017 as snow clearing budgets switch to the new year. So far this winter the region has endured three major snow dumps, including a number of minor snowfalls,…

Hydro Restored To Carman Customers Around 900 Manitoba Hydro customers in the Town of Carman were without power for a period of time this morning. Manitoba Hydro's Scott Powell said the cause was due to some broken hardware on an…

Schanzenfeld Family Recovering After Fire Destroys Home (VIDEO) A family is recovering from the loss of their home in Schanzenfeld Tuesday night. Pete Wall explains his son was home alone when the fire started. Wall's son was in the basement at the time, and…

Heavy Snowfall Fuels Spring Flood Potential With the the bitter cold of winter upon us, not too many people in the Red River Valley are thinking about spring flooding, but the potential is there. Total snowfall amounts vary from 75 to 120…

2016 Fatalities On MB Roads Almost Double 2015 Fatal road collisions in Manitoba last year were significantly higher in number than the previous year. MPI manager of external communications Matt Schaubroeck shares the figures. "I think tragic…

New Eden Support Group Targets Caregivers Caring for a loved one with a mental illness can be daunting. The stigma attached to having a family member with a mental illness can also be isolating. It's the reason Kathryn Newsom, RN at Eden…

Power Outages In Morden And Area A number of homes in Morden are without power this morning thanks to strong winds causing blizzard-like conditions. There have also been reports of power outages in the Village of Reinfeld. "In high…

Keep Safe On Frozen Lakes This Winter It's important to stay safe and prepared this winter when enjoying any time outdoors. "The Lifesaving Society of Canada says 62% of all snowmobile accidents involve breaking through the ice," says…

Portage-Lisgar MP Disappointed With Cabinet Shuffle Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen feels Manitoba got the shaft in yesterday's Liberal government cabinet shuffle. Winnipeg MP MaryAnn Mihychuk was one of the cuts made in Justin Trudeau's cabinet, and…

Mitchell Girl Missing A girl from Mitchell has gone missing. RCMP report Tiffany Miles was last seen on December 27th at 11 pm in Mitchell. She is believed to be in Winnipeg. Tiffany Miles is described as having a slender…

School Bus Hits The Ditch In Schanzenfeld (VIDEO) A school bus slid into the ditch at approximately 3:50 p.m on Chalmers St. in Schanzenfeld Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses say a tractor arrived on scene within 10 to 15 minutes to help. Story will…

Winter Cycling Workshop In Morden A winter cycling workshop is planned for Jan. 14 to teach people how to safely bike during Manitoba's longest season. Peter Loewen, owner of Country Cycle in Winkler, will lead the session at the…

Fire Causes Significant Damage To Home In Schanzenfeld Winkler fire crews responded to a house fire on Moline Drive in the Village of Schanzenfeld Tuesday night. Fire Chief Richard Paetzold said the call came in shortly before 9 p.m. Paetzold said upon…

Provincial Championship Sweeps Into Winkler Another major provincial curling championship is making a stop in the City of Winkler in 2018. The Viterra Championship will see the top thirty-two men's curling teams in the province converge in…