Hydro Restored To Carman Customers

Local municipalities are grateful it's 2017 as snow clearing budgets switch to the new year. So far this winter the region has endured three major snow dumps, including a number of minor snowfalls,…
Around 900 Manitoba Hydro customers in the Town of Carman were without power for a period of time this morning. Manitoba Hydro's Scott Powell said the cause was due to some broken hardware on an…
A family is recovering from the loss of their home in Schanzenfeld Tuesday night. Pete Wall explains his son was home alone when the fire started. Wall's son was in the basement at the time, and…
With the the bitter cold of winter upon us, not too many people in the Red River Valley are thinking about spring flooding, but the potential is there. Total snowfall amounts vary from 75 to 120…
Fatal road collisions in Manitoba last year were significantly higher in number than the previous year. MPI manager of external communications Matt Schaubroeck shares the figures. "I think tragic…
Caring for a loved one with a mental illness can be daunting. The stigma attached to having a family member with a mental illness can also be isolating. It's the reason Kathryn Newsom, RN at Eden…
A number of homes in Morden are without power this morning thanks to strong winds causing blizzard-like conditions. There have also been reports of power outages in the Village of Reinfeld. "In high…
It's important to stay safe and prepared this winter when enjoying any time outdoors. "The Lifesaving Society of Canada says 62% of all snowmobile accidents involve breaking through the ice," says…
Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen feels Manitoba got the shaft in yesterday's Liberal government cabinet shuffle. Winnipeg MP MaryAnn Mihychuk was one of the cuts made in Justin Trudeau's cabinet, and…
A girl from Mitchell has gone missing. RCMP report Tiffany Miles was last seen on December 27th at 11 pm in Mitchell. She is believed to be in Winnipeg. Tiffany Miles is described as having a slender…
A school bus slid into the ditch at approximately 3:50 p.m on Chalmers St. in Schanzenfeld Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses say a tractor arrived on scene within 10 to 15 minutes to help. Story will…
A winter cycling workshop is planned for Jan. 14 to teach people how to safely bike during Manitoba's longest season. Peter Loewen, owner of Country Cycle in Winkler, will lead the session at the…
Winkler fire crews responded to a house fire on Moline Drive in the Village of Schanzenfeld Tuesday night. Fire Chief Richard Paetzold said the call came in shortly before 9 p.m. Paetzold said upon…
Another major provincial curling championship is making a stop in the City of Winkler in 2018. The Viterra Championship will see the top thirty-two men's curling teams in the province converge in…
A growing number of people seeking asylum continue to cross into Manitoba illegally near Emerson, most of them on foot. According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), 68 people entered the…