Improving Everyone's Christmas Behind Third Cheer Cup

The Morden Christmas Cheerboard is the beneficiary of the third annual Christmas Cheer Cup between the Morden Thunder and Guns and Hoses Hockey team.

"We love it. To have the Thunder, a bunch of young people, committed to this kind of fundraiser. These people do a really good job," said cheerboard member at large Mike Duncan. "We had a few of their representatives down helping us with our hampers when we were delivering."

Nearly $4,000 was raised during the evening along with a variety of kids toys and non-perishable food items.

"We need these kind of contributions to make it work. In the Morden area we delivered over 220 hampers to people who generally are in need at this time. It's really great to be able to come in the door with half a dozen boxes of food items and a few presents for young kids. It's an important part of what we do as a community," said Duncan.

For some of the Thunder players they've been able to partake in all three of these games, one of which is this year's captain Jordan Blatz.

"Just honoured that I get to be a part of these games. I love doing these sorts of things and so do the rest of the guys. We get a fun game out of it, and we also get to raise money and donate it to Christmas Cheer which is awesome," said Blatz.

The Guns and Hoses defended their 'Christmas Cheer Cup' title with an 8-7 win. The game wasn't as close as the score shows, with the Guns and Hoses leading 7-1 at one point. The Thunder boys stepped up big in the third period and scored six times to bring the game within one.

"We'll take it for what it is. I think they took it a little easy on us again, but we appreciate that every time. They are nice to us," said Morden Police sergeant Sean Aune.

Overall it was a great event, with both parties excited for the fourth annual event.