It’s Snow Joke! Another Colorado Low May Be on the Way

Happy New Year from the City of Morden!

Holiday office hours are posted on the City of Morden website.

Really, another Colorado Low is potentially on track to hit Southern Manitoba between Sunday night and Tuesday!?! For winter storm and snow weary residents this would be the third system to track through the region in about a week.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of Southern Manitoba (including the entire Red River Valley) ahead of the potential storm which could drop 10 to 20 centimeters of snow along the international border, particularly over Southeastern Manitoba.

“I get it, I don’t want to shovel my driveway any more either,” said CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner. “The reason we are seeing so many storms in such a short period of time can be partially blamed on the fact Southern Manitoba is currently located on what is referred to in meteorological terms as the ‘storm track‘. The storm track is basically the path winter storms take across North America as each individual system rides the Jet Stream from West to East. Some years the storm track is situated further north, and some years further south, but right now to start Winter 2016-17, we are right in the middle of it.”

Current models have this system tracking a little further south than the Christmas Day/Boxing Day storm, so the heaviest snow should remain south of the international border. There still remains considerable uncertainty within the computer models of how far north the more significant snowfall will reach. Currently it appears areas along the Trans Canada highway corridor will get 5 to 10 cm, with snowfall increasing as you move south. Areas near the international border over southeastern areas of Manitoba should expect 10 to 20 cm of snow by noon on Tuesday.

Light snow is expected to develop from the southwest late Sunday night, with periods of light snow expected through the day Monday. The heaviest snow should occur from Monday evening into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The snow should taper off from west to east Tuesday.

In addition to the snow, strong northerly winds gusting from 50 to 60 km/h will develop Monday evening, especially over the southern Red River Valley. This may produce poor visibility in snow and blowing snow over the Red River Valley Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Conditions will likely be worse over North Dakota and northern Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday with winter storm watches already posted for those areas.

