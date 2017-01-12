Keep Safe On Frozen Lakes This Winter

It's important to stay safe and prepared this winter when enjoying any time outdoors.

"The Lifesaving Society of Canada says 62% of all snowmobile accidents involve breaking through the ice," says Portage RCMP Media Relations Constable Sean O'Keefe. "We want to ensure anyone going on the ice whether it's by snowmobile, or kids going skating, we want to make sure people are checking the depth of the ice first before going out onto the crescent, or any waterway."

He says it's also important to be prepared when driving to your destination this winter.

"You have to take into consideration that an accident can happen at any time. You could lose control of the vehicle on slippery roads, or poor weather comes in and you could be stranded on the side of the road, so keeping warm clothes, a blanket, and food and water in the vehicle is a good idea."

He adds taking the necessary steps before heading onto any waterway could be the difference between life and death.